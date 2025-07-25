Production complex to be built in Jeti-Oguz district for $4.1 million

During his working visit, the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev got acquainted with the investment project of the processing enterprise Sarzhan Agro LLC, which is planned to be built in the village of Zhenish in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

The project is aimed at the comprehensive processing of fruit and berry products in the region, including apples, apricots, strawberries, raspberries and currants. The total investment is $4.1 million.

The Minister Bakyt Torobaev assessed this project as an important contribution to the economic development of the region. «Such projects implemented locally are a practical result of the state’s investment policy. A qualitative breakthrough in the processing sector will occur after the commissioning of Sarzhan Agro enterprise in Jeti-Oguz district. This means new opportunities for marketing agricultural products, creating jobs and entering export markets. Regional development remains one of the key areas of our government strategy,» the minister said.

A modern production complex is planned to be built on a 3-hectare site, including:

— a fruit processing line;

— a shock freezing shop;

— a refrigeration storage facility with a capacity of 2,000 tons;

— production of 10 types of processed products.

It is expected that the project will have a positive impact on the socio-economic situation in the region by creating new jobs, expanding export potential and generating added value in the agricultural sector.