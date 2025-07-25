10:43
Control over circulation of petroleum products in Kyrgyzstan to be optimized

Control over the circulation of petroleum products in Kyrgyzstan will be optimized. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce initiates amendments to the Cabinet of Minister’s resolution «On the accounting and control of goods in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic». The document has been submitted for public discussion.

The ministry intends to widely use digitalization in the creation and implementation of components of the oil and petroleum product traceability system, and control during the fiscalization of tax procedures.

The marking of gasoline and diesel fuel has been introduced from October 1, 2024, and from April 1, 2025, the use of control seals on petroleum products was canceled.

The Ministry of Economy notes that the existing system of marking gasoline and diesel fuel shows positive results in the accounting and control of imported and produced marked fuel.

«In connection with the abolition of the use of control seals, the inspectors of territorial tax authorities assigned to each oil refinery, oil well, oil depot, oil storage facility, railway discharge terminal, petrol stations have been transferred to other work areas.

However, for full taxation and prevention of unaccounted turnover of oil and oil products, it is necessary for the business entity to transfer information on the balances and shipment of oil and oil products, as well as the indicators of the counting mechanisms of the fuel dispenser of the petrol station, automobile gas filling station and automobile gas filling compressor station to the information system of the authorized tax authority,» the background statement says.

Providing electronic transfer by entities of information on balances and shipment of oil and oil products, as well as indicators of the counting mechanisms of the fuel dispenser of a petrol station, a car gas station and a car gas filling compressor station to the information system of the authorized tax authority will allow identifying risk-oriented areas in which it is necessary to strengthen the work of electronic consignment notes and the application of marking control. This will also increase the transparency of operations and reduce the risks of shadow turnover of oil and oil products.
