Preparations for 6th World Nomad Games discussed in Cabinet of Ministers

Active preparations are underway for the 6th World Nomad Games, scheduled to take place in 2026. Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and head of the organizing committee, told.

Edil Baisalov noted that the upcoming year will be packed with significant events for the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The country will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its independence, will take over the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with an intensive agenda and a summit of heads of state and government. The anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum is also planned for next summer, with invitations extended to prominent intellectuals, statesmen, world-renowned writers, and scholars,» he said.

Baisalov emphasized that the 6th World Nomad Games should reach a new level in scale and quality — not only as a nationwide celebration, but as a notable international event in the global cultural and sports calendar.

«We are preparing for the Games with special focus. A rich program of scientific, cultural, and sports events is planned for next year. This will be a major cycle aimed at promoting ethnic sports, folk art, and the historical heritage of nomadic civilizations. At present, invitations to participate in the Games have been sent to about 100 countries,» he said, adding that active preparation of the infrastructure, coordination with partners and international organizations is underway.

Edil Baisalov expressed confidence that the upcoming World Nomad Games will be held at a high level and will become a true celebration of culture, sport, and the unity of spirit.