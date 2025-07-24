New school for 375 children to be opened in Suzak by September 1

A new school for 375 students will be opened in Suzak by September 1. The office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region reported.

Construction of the school is ongoing in the village of Zhalgyz-Zhangak, the commissioning of which is scheduled for the end of August.

The educational institution is being built at the expense of the republican budget, the total funding is 127 million soms.

The progress of the work was inspected by the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region Tilek Tekebayev. He drew attention to the shortcomings and instructed to eliminate them as soon as possible.