Agriculture Ministry warns of possible drought and feed shortages in Kyrgyzstan

A dry period may occur in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, which may lead to a feed shortage. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

As noted, in the context of growing climate challenges and in order to ensure the country’s food security, the authorities are actively implementing a set of measures to support livestock farming. This is aimed at increasing farm productivity and improving livestock health.

A number of programs are already in effect for farmers:

  • Free vaccination. The state provides farmers with free vaccines against nine diseases of domestic animals.
  • Preferential loans. Loans are available at 3 percent per annum for the development of cattle breeding.
  • Development of livestock breeding. Semen from breeding bulls, liquid nitrogen and more than 160 units of specialized equipment for artificial insemination are distributed among the regions of the republic.
  • Strengthening the feed base. Seeds are being sown on pastures, and land from the state fund is being provided to breeding farms to ensure a stable feed ration.

In addition, the ministry issued recommendations to farmers for increasing productivity and preparing for drought.

In particular, livestock breeders were advised to stock up on inexpensive, vitamin-rich and hydroponic feed in advance in order to avoid losses and provide their livestock with the necessary feed. This will help maintain livestock productivity even in adverse weather conditions, the ministry noted.
