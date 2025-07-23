16:18
Kyrgyzstan introduces uniform minimum tuition fees for foreign medical students

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to the regulations governing the setting and application of fees for paid educational services.

The changes primarily apply to foreign students from non-CIS countries studying medical disciplines in Kyrgyzstan.

Under the new rules, all public and private educational institutions are now required to adhere to minimum tuition fees established by the Cabinet of Ministers’ decree.

The updated regulation states that tuition fees for this category of foreign students may not fall below the set minimum. The measure aims to create uniform standards in the education sector and prevent unfair competition among universities.

All universities, regardless of their form of ownership, are required to set the tuition fee for foreign medical students at no less than $3,000 per academic year.
