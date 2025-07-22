19:50
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram

Employees of the Service on Combatting Illicit Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have stopped the activities of an organized group engaged in the production and sale of synthetic drugs via a Telegram channel. The press service of the ministry reported.

A resident of Bishkek, 24-year-old citizen K.Yu.V. organized a drug lab and was caught red-handed while producing and attempting to sell synthetic substances with a total weight of 11 kilograms.

On July 16, activities of a drug supply channel from the Russian Federation were stopped.

25-year-old Zh.T.K. was also detained in the capital. During a search of his rented apartment, a total of 8.8 kilograms of drugs in liquid and dry form were seized from him, including mephedrone, spice and equipment for their production.

The detainee showed the location of the stashes where another 458 grams of drugs were hidden.

A criminal case has been opened on the basis of these facts under the article «Illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility. Forensic chemical examinations have been ordered.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted, investigative actions continue with the aim of identifying other persons involved in the criminal activity.
link: https://24.kg/english/337126/
views: 147
Print
Related
Police destroys 1.5 tons of wild hemp in Chui region
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Moldova open drug lab in Khabarovsk Krai
Foreigner detained for bringing sulfuric acid to Kyrgyzstan for drug production
Security officers detain leader of drug cartel, organized crime group members
Immersive anti-drug exhibition to be held in Bishkek on June 26
Customs and drug control officers seize kilogram of ecstasy in Bishkek
Criminal group trying to sell sulfuric acid detained in Kyrgyzstan
Over 1.5 tons of drugs seized in a week in CSTO member states
Two drug labs liquidated in Osh city, 1.5 tons of precursors seized
Kyrgyzstan introduces ban on parole for drug-related crimes
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia 1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
22 July, Tuesday
18:46
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckth...
18:37
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
18:24
Register of bona fide entrepreneurs: Acceptance of documents begins
17:11
Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaround replies to appeals
16:55
Illegal import of psychotropic medications: Suspects detained in Kyrgyzstan