Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram

Employees of the Service on Combatting Illicit Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have stopped the activities of an organized group engaged in the production and sale of synthetic drugs via a Telegram channel. The press service of the ministry reported.

A resident of Bishkek, 24-year-old citizen K.Yu.V. organized a drug lab and was caught red-handed while producing and attempting to sell synthetic substances with a total weight of 11 kilograms.

On July 16, activities of a drug supply channel from the Russian Federation were stopped.

The detainee showed the location of the stashes where another 458 grams of drugs were hidden.

25-year-old Zh.T.K. was also detained in the capital. During a search of his rented apartment, a total of 8.8 kilograms of drugs in liquid and dry form were seized from him, including mephedrone, spice and equipment for their production.

A criminal case has been opened on the basis of these facts under the article «Illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility. Forensic chemical examinations have been ordered.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted, investigative actions continue with the aim of identifying other persons involved in the criminal activity.