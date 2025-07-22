18:15
Cabinet of Ministers allocates 24 million soms for equipment for Burn Center

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to allocate 24,431 million soms to the Ministry of Health. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The money is intended for the purchase of modern medical equipment and consumables for the Burn Department of the Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the сenter annually accepts more than 1,700 patients with various burn injuries and performs about 800 operations per year.

«However, insufficient provision with modern equipment negatively affected the treatment and rehabilitation of patients: the recovery time increased, the risk of infection increased,» it is reported.

On June 17, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Republican Burn Center, located in the City Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care in Bishkek, after which he instructed to provide the institution with modern medical equipment.
