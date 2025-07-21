Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country

A Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Forum aimed at strengthening economic and investment ties between the two countries was held in Bishkek. The National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A report was made at the event by the Deputy Director of the Agency Damirbek Bikulov. He emphasized the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation and expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding partnership with Mongolia in the areas of agro-industry, logistics, tourism and mining.

Damirbek Bikulov presented the key investment advantages of Kyrgyzstan:

Membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and access to a market with a population of over 180 million people;

Participation in the preferential system GSP+ of the European Union, which allows duty-free export of over 6,000 commodity items;

One of the lowest tax regimes in the region;

Cheap energy resources;

Visa-free travel for citizens of 61 countries;

Developed system of public-private partnership.

«These conditions create a favorable environment for investors and open up new opportunities for joint projects,» he noted.

He also expressed confidence that the business forum will become an incentive for deepening sustainable economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

The event was organized by the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.