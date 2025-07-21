Bishkek faces shortage of nearly 300 schoolteachers

Bishkek schools are currently short about 300 teachers. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva announced at a press conference.

She noted that the city administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, is actively working to fill these vacancies before the new school year begins.

According to Mozgacheva, there are 11,951 educators employed in the capital, with 10,317 working in schools and the rest — in preschool institutions.

Teachers in Bishkek also receive additional payments from the city budget, she added, noting that these payments vary and are included in the salary expenditure category.