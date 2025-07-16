19:25
Interior Ministry uncovers corruption scheme in motorcycle imports from China

A large corruption scheme involving the illegal import of mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles from the People’s Republic of China has been uncovered. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the vehicles were imported using falsified documents. Engine capacities were deliberately understated to 49 cubic centimeters in order to avoid mandatory customs duties. However, expert analysis revealed that the actual engine size of most vehicles significantly exceeded the declared volume.

A key role in the scheme was played by a private expert organization, whose specialists, in exchange for remuneration of 2,500 soms or more, issued fake conclusions without conducting any real inspections. Between August 2024 and July 2025, the organization produced 4,388 false conclusions. According to the official findings of the Forensic Examination Service under the Ministry of Justice, the average engine capacity was 147.9 cubic centimeters.

The illegally imported vehicles were sold online and through simplified sales schemes in Bishkek, Chui region, and other parts of the country. Preliminary estimates indicate that the damage to the state budget amounts to 48 million soms.

Beyond the material damage, the Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the scheme poses a serious threat to public safety. High-powered vehicles, brought into the country without inspections or technical controls, are being used on the roads in violation of traffic regulations, increasing the risk of accidents.

As part of an ongoing investigation under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan, the following individuals have been detained:

  • B.G., director of the expert organization, 48;
  • K.A., owner of the importing company, 52;
  • S.K., an expert at the organization, 46.

The Bishkek City Court has placed all three suspects in a pre-trial detention center.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/336473/
