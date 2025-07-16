17:51
Charter flights of cargo aircraft from China to be launched at Manas airport

A modern narrow-body cargo jet COMAC C919, manufactured by the leading Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China), arrived at Manas airport for the first time. The flight was operated by YTO Airlines. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

This significant step marks a new stage in the development of the aviation infrastructure of the Kyrgyz Republic and strengthens international cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The launch of regular charter cargo flights using this aircraft will expand freight transportation capabilities, enhance logistics efficiency, and stimulate regional economic growth.

The schedule for regular flights is currently being finalized and will be announced soon.
