Top 10 largest objects returned by SCNS: 47 billion soms for four years

From January 2021 to January 2025, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), with the participation of the Prosecutor General’s Office and other bodies, seized the largest corruption assets, returning them to state ownership.

The total value of the returned assets, according to the most conservative estimates, is more than 47.6 billion soms.

Aprelskoye gold deposit — 4.35 billion soms ;

; Oberon-Dordoi and Oberon-Orto-Sai markets — 3.88 billion soms;

Aravan cotton plant Ak-Bula — 3.21 billion soms;

ABK Radiozavod in Tokmak — 3 billion soms;

Akun resort (land and buildings) — 3.7 billion soms;

Kum-Shagyl complex and quarry in Bishkek — 2 billion soms;

Aurora Green cottages — 2.4 billion soms;

Building and land on Frunze Street in Bishkek — 196 million soms;

Stadium in Kadamdzhai district — 920 million soms;

Social facilities and agricultural land in Kadamdzhai — 1.9 billion soms.

Assets worth 47.6 billion soms were seized, with over 42 billion soms for 2024. The largest volume falls on Chui region and Bishkek, each about 12-13 billion soms. Often, the owners voluntarily returned the property, without even waiting for the court decision.

It is also worth noting that Kamchi Kolbaev’s property alone, seized by the State Committee for National Security in favor of the state, is valued at $1 billion.

The scale of the campaign to return illegally privatized property is impressive: tens of billions of soms and dozens of large assets. The SCNS is actively taking complex measures — from operational raids to court decisions. At the same time, the question of the effectiveness of further management of these assets and maintaining business confidence remains open.