Chief Inspector of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion from diplomat

The Chief Inspector of the Accounts Chamber has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Information was previously received about extortion of funds by an inspector of the Accounts Chamber.

Based on the results of the preliminary investigation, it was established that the Chief Inspector of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic I.A., while being on a business trip to conduct an audit of the activities of certain foreign institutions, extorted funds from the head of the diplomatic mission of the Kyrgyz Republic under the pretext of allegedly identified financial violations.

In this regard, a criminal case was opened, within the framework of which the fact of extortion was confirmed.

On July 15, upon arrival in the country, the inspector was detained in the border control zone of Manas International Airport. During a personal search, the previously received money was found and confiscated.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.