SCNS Chairman orders detention of former head of Prigorodnoye village

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev ordered the detention of the former head of the rural administration of Prigorodnoye village (now part of the city of Bishkek) on the spot.

As he reported during an inspection tour of the district, the former head held tenders for the construction of a park three times, and then appropriated the allocated funds. «He held a tender three times and took the money for himself,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

In addition, the SCNS Chairman spoke harshly about the Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev, reproaching him for the wrong personnel decision.

«How did you appoint a person to such a position who, in his previous job, was engaged in squandering the state budget. You appointed Bakyt Sherimbekov as the head of the Municipal Property Management Department of the City Hall and handed over all the property of the city of Bishkek to a corrupt official. Before appointing him to such an important position, you should have checked everything and identified previous violations. This means that you have no experience in the matter of selecting personnel,» Tashiev emphasized.

The park, located on the territory of the former rural administration, drew criticism from the SCNS Chairman due to poor quality work and signs of misuse of budget funds.

On his instructions, the former official was detained on the spot. The circumstances of the case are being investigated.

What is known about Bakyt Sherimbekov?

He is 39 years old. He graduated from the Bishkek Financial and Economic College and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Since 2011, he has held senior positions in the private and municipal sectors. He headed the rural administration of Prigorodnoye village, then was the Director of the Funeral Services Agency.

Since November 2024, he has been working at the Municipal Property Management Department of the Bishkek City Hall.