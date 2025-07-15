16:42
Russian government proposed to impose tax on migrant workers for education

The Russian government has been proposed to introduce a tax of 5.1 percent of salary for migrant workers — the funds will be used for the development of educational programs for the migrants themselves.

The corresponding appeal from the Institute of Socio-Economic Analysis and Development Programs has been sent to the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

It is noted that the size of the proposed tax corresponds to payments for compulsory health insurance in the structure of the unified social tax.

At the same time, the targeted use of these deductions should be aimed at educational programs (learning the Russian language and the basics of legislation), cultural and educational activities (familiarization with the traditions, history and secular norms of Russian society), social adaptation (assistance in integration without infringing on the interests of the local population).
