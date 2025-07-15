16:42
Land plot of 18 hectares returned to state in Talas

A land plot of 18 hectares, previously illegally transferred into private hands, was returned to the state in Talas within the framework of the investigation of a corruption case. The press service of the Talas Regional Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The investigative service of the Talas Regional Department of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under the Article «Corruption».

According to law enforcement agencies, in 2015 the municipal land was sold at an underestimated price for 369,000 soms with the real value at that time over 2,508,700 soms.

The investigation found out that the former employees of the City Hall concluded a deal by prior collusion. Within the framework of the case, the ex-head of the Department of Communal Property of Talas City Hall K.T.S. and citizen O.A.J. were detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

As a result of the investigation, the land plot with an estimated value of 6,865,850 soms was returned to state ownership. Investigative actions continue.
