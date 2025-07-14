Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, which will be held on July 15 in Tianjin, China.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the agenda of the meeting includes a discussion of preparations for the upcoming Tianjin SCO summit.

The participants will also consider ways to further strengthen cooperation and interaction between the organization’s member states.