Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan

An illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreign nationals has been uncovered in Kyrgyzstan, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS press center, as part of a criminal investigation, several members of the academic staff at a private institution — the International Medical University — have been detained. According to the SCNS, they falsified academic and evaluation reports for monetary compensation without the actual presence of foreign citizens in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the fake coursework, the individuals were unlawfully issued medical diplomas certifying higher education in the healthcare field.

The investigative actions are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in the scheme, SCNS said.