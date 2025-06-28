Lake burst: Residents return to Nizhne-Serafimovsky nursing home

The situation following the burst of Takyr-Tor Lake has been stabilized — the residents of Nizhne-Serafimovsky nursing home have returned to the facility. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, due to the emergency caused by the lake burst, all residents of the nursing home for the elderly and disabled were evacuated the day before. They were temporarily accommodated in a local school building, where they were provided with food and medical assistance.

Minister of Labor Ravshanbek Sabirov also arrived at the scene of the incident.

By 10 p.m., the water level had significantly decreased, and it was decided to return the evacuees to the nursing home.

Recall, Takyr-Tor lake in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region burst its banks on June 27. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Emergency Situations visited the epicenter of the emergency.