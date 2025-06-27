13:17
List of textbooks for use in schools of Kyrgyzstan approved

By order of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan dated June 24, 2025, No. 716/1, the lists of textbooks approved for use by general education organizations with Kyrgyz, Russian, Uzbek and Tajik languages ​​of instruction have been approved.

The lists can be found on the ministry’s website.

Recall, 744 million soms have been allocated for the publication of new textbooks this year.

In connection with the transition to 12-year school education, textbooks in mathematics, natural science, and English are being updated.
