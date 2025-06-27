Sadyr Japarov voices proposals for modernizing economy at forum in Minsk

As part of his working visit to Minsk, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the plenary session of the IV Eurasian Economic Forum 2025 «Strategy for Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects». The press service of the President reported.

In his remarks, responding to questions from the forum’s moderator regarding industrial development and joint educational and scientific programs, the head of state stated that in recent years the Kyrgyz Republic has attached special importance to strengthening industrial cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Thus, he noted that the mechanism of financial support for cooperation projects within the Union has become one of the most effective measures in this direction.

At the same time, at the initial stage, businesses face difficulties in submitting applications and fulfilling requirements. In this regard, the head of state proposed revising the selection conditions and criteria for the supply of equipment and components, especially for countries with small economies.

He also proposed taking systemic steps to modernize the economy:

Increase the localization of production and develop clusters with small and medium businesses, paying special attention to digital transformation and automation;

Strengthen research potential in industry and agriculture through the exchange of information and the expansion of joint research and development work;

Ensure sustainable financing of scientific and innovative projects, including the creation of mechanisms to support joint research and the formation of a network of competence centers.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic has already laid the foundation for industrial development: industrialization issues are included in the National Development Program until 2030. The main emphasis is on the formation of a sustainable industrial base, the development of exports of products with high added value and the use of a cluster approach.

The President noted that textiles, food processing, construction materials production, pharmaceuticals and mechanical engineering remain promising industries for Kyrgyzstan. All of them have high potential for creating jobs and developing regions.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov said that the Kyrgyz Republic advocates active industrial cooperation both within the Union and with external partners, and has the necessary resources for the development of a unified Eurasian industry.