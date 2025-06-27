10:12
Deputy Foreign Minister meets with representatives of Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev met with representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow. The press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The event was held as part of the official’s working visit to Russia.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Kylychbek Bokontaev, the Consuls General of Kyrgyzstan in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg.

Almaz Imangaziev informed his compatriots about the socio-political and socio-economic achievements of the country, the reforms being carried out aimed at ensuring stability and sustainable growth. He also emphasized the measures taken by the Foreign Ministry to protect the rights and interests of citizens in the Russian Federation.

Particular attention was paid to changes in Russian migration legislation. The Deputy Minister spoke in detail about the possibility of regulating the legal status of foreigners by September 10, 2025, an experiment to test new entry rules, as well as mandatory testing of knowledge of the Russian language upon admission to schools.

Almaz Imangaziev called on Kyrgyzstanis in Russia to actively participate in information and explanatory work and help compatriots in matters of legalizing their residence status.
