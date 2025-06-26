Court refuses to change preventive measure for journalist Kanyishai Mamyrkulova

The court hearing of the case against journalist Kanyishai Mamyrkulova has been postponed again due to the failure of linguistic expert Taalaibek Abdykozhoev to appear in court. The Media Policy Institute reported.

Judge Baktyar Alibaev postponed the hearing until June 30.

According to lawyer Akybek Nogoev, the prosecution again failed to ensure the expert’s appearance, providing only an order for his leave.

«There is no provision in the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting summoning a person to court if he is on leave. This is the second time that Taalaibek Abdykozhoev has failed to appear, and the prosecution has taken no steps to serve him with a summons. We believe that this is being done deliberately so that we cannot question the expert, because it was his conclusion that formed the basis for initiating the case and placing Kanyashai Mamyrkulova in custody,» he said.

The defense also again requested to change the preventive measure, but the judge refused.

«We asked to change the measure of restraint to that not related to deprivation of liberty. Mamyrkulova is in pretrial detention because of the conclusion of an expert who is now not appearing in court. But, unfortunately, the court left everything unchanged,» the lawyer added.

In addition, the guards again obstructed the work of journalists — before the start of the trial and when the judge went to the deliberation room, they asked them not to film and blocked their view of the courtroom.

Journalist Kanyashai Mamyrkulova was detained on March 20 on charges of «calls for mass unrest» and «inciting discord» due to her Facebook posts. She has been in pretrial detention since March.