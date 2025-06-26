$71.7 million ADB project to provide drinking water to 43 villages in Naryn

The budget of the project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide drinking water and wastewater disposal to villages in Naryn is $71.7 million. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that there are 27 aiyl aimaks, a city, 140 villages and 5 sites — a total of 146 settlements in Naryn region.

As of today:

Construction of a water supply system for 241.6 million soms has been completed in 6 villages;

Construction and reconstruction work is underway for 2,024.9 billion soms in 15 villages;

Tender procedures are being carried out, the project is at the stage of signing contracts in 7 villages;

Design and estimate documents are being developed in 15 villages.

With the support of the EBRD and the Swiss government, the first phase of the project for the construction of water supply and sewerage networks, as well as treatment facilities, has been completed in Naryn and the second phase is being implemented. The total project cost is €12.7 million.

In addition, within the framework of the republican budget for 2025, under the item «Capital Investments», 18 villages of Naryn region were included in the list of objects:

Design and estimate documentation is being developed in 10 of them;

Construction and installation work has begun or is planned in 8 villages.

It was reported in February that the Asian Development Bank will allocate additional financing for the project «Program for the Development of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation in Naryn Region».

In April, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved in the third reading an agreement to receive a $32.35 million loan. Of this money, ADB provided $5.35 million as a grant, and Kyrgyzstan will receive $27 million as a loan for 32 years at 1.5 percent per annum. During the three-year grace period, the loan rate will be 1 percent per annum.