President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov arrived in Minsk (Republic of Belarus) for a working visit today, June 26, to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the IV Eurasian Economic Forum.

The head of state’s plane landed at the national airport of Minsk.

President Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich and other officials.

The flags of the states participating in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council were hung on the airport’s flagpoles, a carpet was laid out, and a guard of honor was lined up.