Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support

Thanks to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has reduced interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs from 16 percent per annum to 12 percent. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Fund, Adilet Mamatov, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the Asian Development Bank provides the EDF with 22 million soms under Aiym-Komok program on a co-financing basis. The Fund, for its part, must allocate 22 million soms to support women entrepreneurs. Thus, the total funding for the program will amount to 44 million soms.

The Fund will provide this money to women entrepreneurs in the form of loans of up to 5 million soms for up to five years.