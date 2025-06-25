18:05
Kamchybek Tashiev: There are no more organized crime groups in Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, held a meeting in the city of Naryn.

He recalled at the meeting that one of the important tasks for the state is to combat organized crime.

«We have uprooted organized crime groups in the country. Today, no one can publicly declare themselves a gangster, ‘enforcer,’ ‘thief-in-law,’ or ‘black authority.’ Previously, as you know, members of organized crime groups actively surrounded all government structures. One of the thieves in law, whom even America recognized as one of the 12 dangerous criminals in the world and for whom they promised $5 million, Kamchy Kolbaev, lived in Kyrgyzstan. It got to the point that members of the organized crime group decided who should sit in Parliament and other government structures. But we got rid of all this,» Kamchybek Tashiev added.
