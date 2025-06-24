17:18
Kyrgyzstan to present its stand at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Kyrgyzstan will present its stand at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2026 for the first time. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, announced in an interview with TASS.

He recalled that the Kyrgyz Republic has traditionally participated in this forum for several years.

«There is a prospect and desire to make our own stand. Next year, we plan to present it taking into account that our economy is developing very dynamically. Over the past three years, the growth rate of our economy has reached 9 percent, and by the end of the first quarter, it was 13.5 percent. And we plan to maintain this pace, we have adopted a strategy, we have completely reformatted our approach to the economy. We are now moving more towards a service economy,» he said.

Daniyar Amangeldiev clarified that this will be a country stand with the capabilities of the republic.

According to him, almost all sectors of the economy will be represented.

«We are very actively participating in such events in Yekaterinburg as part of Innoprom. But here we also see prospects, an opportunity to present the country in order to effectively interact with the regions of the Russian Federation,» the official added.

He believes that the forum has very high prospects, «therefore we intend to participate very actively, to look for new partners.»

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic also said that «IT sector of the republic is developing very well today.»

«We have a High-Tech Park, which has very loyal legislation, residents of different countries are concentrated in it. We are ready to bring them. In addition, we have a very seriously developed mining industry, gold mining. In this area, we also see prospects, we see stands, we see how the regions are developing, what technologies are used,» he said.
