Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with Javelin missile system

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, visited Tort-Kul village in Batken region, where a new military town for the 2053 Boru special forces unit of the State Committee for National Security’s Border Service was opened.

As part of the event, Kamchybek Tashiev inspected modern weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missile system, and took a photo with this weapon.

Javelin is a modern portable anti-tank system developed in the USA. It can destroy tanks and armored vehicles at a range of up to 2.5 kilometers. The peculiarity of Javelin is that after launching the missile, the operator can step back — the missile itself finds the target.

As of now, there is no confirmed information regarding the delivery of Javelin systems to Kyrgyzstan.