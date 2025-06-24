14:09
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with Javelin missile system

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, visited Tort-Kul village in Batken region, where a new military town for the 2053 Boru special forces unit of the State Committee for National Security’s Border Service was opened.

As part of the event, Kamchybek Tashiev inspected modern weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missile system, and took a photo with this weapon.

Javelin is a modern portable anti-tank system developed in the USA. It can destroy tanks and armored vehicles at a range of up to 2.5 kilometers. The peculiarity of Javelin is that after launching the missile, the operator can step back — the missile itself finds the target.

As of now, there is no confirmed information regarding the delivery of Javelin systems to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/333916/
views: 104
Print
Related
SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido
Kamchybek Tashiev presents equipment to medical institution
Tashiev hopes new SCNS detention center will no longer hold politicians
SCNS Chairman visits enterprises on territory of former Frunze plant
Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects construction of boarding school in Osh city
Tashiev family sells oil depot and builds hospital in Suzak
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev urges young people to do sports
Kamchybek Tashiev and Russian Ambassador discuss high-profile detentions
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Popular
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
24 June, Tuesday
13:38
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with Javelin missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with...
13:20
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amends rules for managing pension savings
13:13
President of Kyrgyzstan reforms audit: Fewer inspections, more digitalization
13:04
Bailiffs to be subordinate to Prosecutor General's Office from July 1
12:54
Water reservoir to be built in Kochkor for drip irrigation system