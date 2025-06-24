Charging infrastructure for electric transport to be created in Bishkek

Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Sanzhar Bolotov, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EVSIS, the Korea Eco-Friendly Vehicle Association, and NGS. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, the document provides for the joint implementation of a project to develop infrastructure for charging environmentally friendly electric vehicles in Bishkek.

The memorandum is aimed at deepening cooperation and covers the following key areas:

• Creation and operation of modern charging infrastructure for electric vehicles;

• Assistance in improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions;

• Exchange of experience and information on the regulatory framework and industry trends;

• Conducting information and educational campaigns to popularize environmentally friendly transport.

As part of the project, the Korean side also plans to cooperate with the Kyrgyz State Technical University to implement technical training and internship programs. Particular attention will be paid to the formation of a system of interaction between industry and the academic community, which will ensure the employment of trained specialists and the development of local expertise in the field of operation of charging infrastructure.