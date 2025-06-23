New military town for Boru special forces unit opened in Batken region

A new military town for the 2053 Boru special forces unit of the State Committee for National Security’s Border Service was opened in the village of Tort-Kul in Batken district. The ceremony was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). The SCNS press center reported.

The servicemen were handed the keys to their new service apartments. The construction of the town was financed from the republican budget.

The complex includes barracks, headquarters, a medical unit, vehicle fleets, a sports complex with a mini-football field, storage facilities, fuel stations, and engineering structures such as a boiler room, a pumping station, a water intake, a sewage system, and an electricity supply system.

A distinctive feature of the town is the integration of national elements: recreation areas and sports grounds are designed in the traditional Kyrgyz style. There is also a memorial complex on the territory in memory of the fallen soldiers of the detachment.

«We appreciate the important role of military personnel in ensuring the security of the state. Improving the working and living conditions of border guards is under the personal control of the head of state. I am confident that you will continue to perform your duties of protecting the state borders with dignity,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

As part of his visit, the head of the SCNS also visited the Batken border detachment. A bath and laundry complex, a summer kitchen, a training classroom, and a new 60-apartment residential building have been built there. Military personnel were given the keys to their apartments.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, creating comfortable conditions is especially important for those who serve in the difficult climatic and geographical conditions of the highlands.