Industrial plot returned to state ownership in Chui region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has returned an illegally privatized industrial land plot of 2.8 hectares in the Eastern Industrial Zone of the city of Tokmak to state ownership. The press center of the State Committee reported.

According to its data, the plot was allocated in 1989 for the construction of a production base for Vtorchermet enterprise. In the early 2000s, after the bankruptcy of the legal successor, Chuioblsnabtorg JSC, the territory was allegedly illegally transferred to private ownership.

According to the SCNS, this violates Article 5 of the Law «On the Entry into Force of the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic», according to which such plots must be returned to the state upon liquidation of enterprises.

The current owner, citizen Zh.T.D., acknowledged the fact of illegal ownership and voluntarily transferred the land plot to the state.
