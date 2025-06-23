13:31
Foreign Minister calls for peaceful resolution of conflict in the Middle East

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, spoke at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is firmly committed to the goals and principles of the OIC, aimed at developing cooperation between Muslim states in the economic, cultural, social and scientific spheres.

He paid special attention to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. He expressed concern about the worsening Iran-Israel conflict and the tragic events in the Gaza Strip, which, according to Jeenbek Kulubaev, undermine regional security and international stability.

He called for joint efforts by all OIC member countries to prevent further escalation, and also emphasized the need for an exclusively peaceful, diplomatic resolution of the conflict. He confirmed that Kyrgyzstan consistently advocates dialogue, political and diplomatic approaches to resolving any international disputes.
