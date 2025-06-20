11:17
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers meets with Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Liu Jiangping. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that the PRC is one of the key strategic partners of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting the commitment to further deepening cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and good neighborliness.

In turn, Liu Jiangping confirmed the readiness of the Chinese side to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, paying attention to the implementation of joint infrastructure and investment projects, deepening trade and economic ties, cultural and humanitarian partnership.

The parties also noted the bilateral meeting of the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the Central Asia — China summit in Astana, during which important agreements were reached.

At the end of the meeting, they confirmed their mutual interest in continuing high-level political dialogue and implementation of projects of mutual interest.
