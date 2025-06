A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC and South Korean company DOD. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, it is planned to construct a multifunctional agro-industrial complex focused on the production, processing, and export of meat products. The total investment will amount to $46 million.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Kyrgyz side will provide comprehensive support to foreign investors.