11:56
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Yoga session for all to be held by Indian Embassy in Bishkek on June 21

In celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga, a yoga session will take place in Bishkek at 8 a.m. in front of Kurmanjan Datka monument. The Indian Embassy announced.

The diplomatic mission, in collaboration with the City Hall, prepared a vibrant cultural program with refreshments. The session will be conducted by the Embassy’s yoga instructors. T-shirts and caps will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year, the Day of Yoga is celebrated under the theme «Yoga for One Earth, One Health», highlighting the universal appeal of yoga in achieving harmony and well-being.

The Embassy invites residents of Bishkek and surrounding areas to join the celebration. Yoga mats will be provided to all participants for the session.
link: https://24.kg/english/333275/
views: 128
Print
Related
Bridge with 125 tourists collapses in India, casualties reported
Plane crash in India: Death toll rises to 310
One passenger survives plane crash in India, death toll exceeds 290
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Indian authorities over plane crash
No Kyrgyzstanis among injured on the ground after Air India plane crash
Plane crash in India: At least 110 people killed
Passenger plane crashes after takeoff in India
Central Asian countries aim for mutually beneficial partnership with India
Indian business invited to cooperate in trade, industry and healthcare
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
19 June, Thursday
11:34
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win se...
11:05
Yoga session for all to be held by Indian Embassy in Bishkek on June 21
10:57
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to operate around the clock
10:50
Traditional crafts fair Kyrgyz Shyrdagy to be held in At-Bashy
10:34
Cabinet Chairman presents Asian canoeing champion with 500,000 soms