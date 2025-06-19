Yoga session for all to be held by Indian Embassy in Bishkek on June 21

In celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga, a yoga session will take place in Bishkek at 8 a.m. in front of Kurmanjan Datka monument. The Indian Embassy announced.

The diplomatic mission, in collaboration with the City Hall, prepared a vibrant cultural program with refreshments. The session will be conducted by the Embassy’s yoga instructors. T-shirts and caps will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year, the Day of Yoga is celebrated under the theme «Yoga for One Earth, One Health», highlighting the universal appeal of yoga in achieving harmony and well-being.

The Embassy invites residents of Bishkek and surrounding areas to join the celebration. Yoga mats will be provided to all participants for the session.