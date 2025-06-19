Taxes in Kyrgyzstan can be paid via QR code and payment code starting July 1

A working meeting took place at the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan with representatives of commercial banks, attended by the Deputy Chairman of the agency Mirlan Rakhmanov.

The main topic of discussion was the transition, starting July 1, 2025, to a system of paying taxes, non-tax revenues administered by the tax authorities, and social contributions through bank cash desks exclusively using a payment code or QR code.

Payment via payment code or QR code will ensure:

Real-time transfer of the paid tax amounts to the budget; Elimination of errors when entering details manually in payment documents at bank cash desks; Faster and higher-quality service for taxpayers (eliminates long queues at bank cash desks, saves time).

A taxpayer can generate a payment code or QR code:

— Independently through the «Taxpayer’s Account» or mobile app («Tax Payment» on the home page);

— Via «single windows» (Entrepreneur Service Centers, territorial tax offices).

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to cooperate in order to improve interaction between the Tax Service and the banking sector.

These innovations are being introduced to simplify the tax payment process, enable real-time budget transfers, and create favorable conditions for taxpayers.