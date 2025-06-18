18:49
Use of recovered tires at Kumtor to save over $1.5 million

Kubat Abdraimov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, familiarized himself with the progress of testing large-size tires for heavy-duty vehicles at Kumtor mine.

It is noted that these tests are aimed at determining the quality of tires after their recovery at the plant in Tokmak.

Kubat Abdraimov noted that the tire recovery project is of great economic and environmental importance.

«After successful completion of all tests, the plant will be able to recover from 200 to 300 tires per year, which will save more than $1.5 million per year. This is not only economically beneficial, but also important for environmental protection,» he said.

The recovered tires from the Tokmak plant were delivered to Kumtor mine and installed on a heavy-duty vehicle of model No. 148-Caterpillar 789C. The tests began on May 21, 2025 and are currently ongoing. The company’s specialists monitor them around the clock.

The tire recovery equipment at the tire recycling plant in Tokmak was launched in test mode in January 2025.
