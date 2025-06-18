17:16
Our decision on border brought peace and friendship to Central Asia — President

Our decision on border brought peace and friendship to Central Asia, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, speaking at a session of the Parliament.

He noted that the Cabinet and Parliament found a common language and began to work together, pursuing a common goal, be it international, security issues or the social and economic sphere. And this has borne fruit.

«For example, I must gratefully acknowledge the significant contribution of the Parliament to improving relations with neighboring countries and resolving border issues on a mutually beneficial basis. Had the majority of deputies at that time followed those who merely shouted, organized protests, spread false information, and misled the public, the already tense situation could have taken an entirely different turn — not only in Kyrgyzstan but across all of Central Asia, similar to the countries currently experiencing conflicts. A crucial role in preventing such an outcome was played by the prudent deputies who made balanced and well-considered decisions. And now, our decision has brought lasting peace and friendship to the whole of Central Asia,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He also added that Parliament has passed a number of important laws aimed at strengthening national security, increasing tax collection, and ensuring election transparency.
