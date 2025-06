Due to emergency repair work on the gas pipeline, gas supply will be temporarily stopped in one of Bishkek’s districts from June 18 to June 20. Bishkekgaz reported.

The supply will be suspended in the area limited by the streets:

Sadygaliev, Deng Xiaoping, Frunze, Kirov, and railway line.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas shutdown.