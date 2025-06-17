13:14
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EBRD grant and loan for water supply in three cities

Kyrgyzstan has ratified an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on a water sector sustainability project. The law was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov and entered into force.

This is a loan and grant agreement signed on November 19, 2024 in Bishkek between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EBRD. It is aimed at implementing a program to improve the sustainability of the water sector. The program provides for the implementation of three small projects: in Shopokov, Talas (second phase) and Kemin.

The agreement includes loan financing from the EBRD, as well as an investment grant from the EBRD Shareholder Special Fund.

The financing will be used to modernize and expand water supply systems in the aforementioned cities, which is expected to improve access to clean drinking water and impact sanitary and hygienic conditions.

Earlier, during a meeting of Sadyr Japarov with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, it was reported that funding had been provided for 25 settlements, and the total investment in this initiative would amount to $100 million.
