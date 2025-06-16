Land to be transformed for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved transfer of 2.2 hectares of agricultural land to industrial and transport category for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, two plots, previously classified as forest strip, are subject to transformation. The lands are located in Kyrgyzstan rural municipality of Manas district.

The local state administration was instructed to: