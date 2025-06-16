Land to be transformed for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved transfer of 2.2 hectares of agricultural land to industrial and transport category for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.
According to the document, two plots, previously classified as forest strip, are subject to transformation. The lands are located in Kyrgyzstan rural municipality of Manas district.
The local state administration was instructed to:
- Make changes to the accounting documentation;
- Ensure strict targeted use of the plots;
- Develop and approve urban development documents taking into account the norms of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Return the plots to their original state in case of non-use;
- Comply with the legislation on protection of historical and cultural heritage when artifacts are discovered;
- Comply with the requirements for road right-of-ways.