Road repairs: Section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard to be opened for traffic

One of the sections of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard will be opened for traffic in Bishkek today, June 16. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Traffic will be resumed on the section from Chui Avenue to Zhibek Zholu Avenue on the eastern side.

In addition, a section of Mederov Street from Yunusaliyev Street to Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street will be opened for traffic. Work will also continue there to put bus stops, lighting, and the irrigation system in order, which will be carried out as part of the major road repairs.

Sections of Mederov Street from Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street to Panfilov Street and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard from Bokonbayev Street to Chui Avenue on the eastern side remain closed.
link: https://24.kg/english/332781/
