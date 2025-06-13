Catastrophe is possible, if doctors' salaries are not raised – Health Minister

A catastrophe may happen in the sector within five years, if the salaries of medical workers are not raised. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev announced live.

According to him, the problem of personnel shortage in the sector remains one of the most pressing.

«Previously, insufficient attention was paid to healthcare issues, doctors, nurses and nursing aids. Currently, the personnel shortage in the regions is about 30-40 percent. For example, in Cholpon-Ata, 40 percent of positions are vacant, there are no doctors, a similar situation is in Karakol and other regional centers. Among the working medical workers are people of pre-retirement age, young personnel do not join the system,» Erkin Checheybaev said.

He noted that in order to attract young specialists, «Young Doctor’s Deposit» program has been introduced, and compensation payments in the amount of 20,000 soms are provided. This concerns pediatricians, neonatologists, general surgeons and anesthesiologists-resuscitators sent to work in healthcare organizations in remote areas, small towns and rural areas.

However, this is not enough, the minister believes.

«If salaries are not raised radically in the near future, the country will face a catastrophe within the next five years. Our doctors are leaving for Russia, Kazakhstan, European countries, where salaries are higher. We are constructing new buildings, purchasing medical equipment. But if there are no doctors, who will work there?» Erkin Checheybaev emphasized.