15:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz Pochtasy building in Talas returned to state

The building of Kyrgyz Pochtasy in Talas was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

As noted, the building with the adjacent territory of 0.14 hectares in the city center was returned as part of the work to detect illegally privatized real estate.

A pre-investigation check revealed that the building is a strategic object of Category «B» (important objects). In this regard, the land plot was returned to state ownership.

The building was transferred to the balance of the State Property Management Agency.
link: https://24.kg/english/332615/
views: 159
Print
Related
Three-story building being demolished in Kara-Zhygach residential area
New building to be constructed in place of burnt-out Prosecutor General's Office
Multi-storey building constructed in center of Bishkek without permission
House under construction collapses in Bishkek. Injured reported
All buildings in Kyrgyzstan to have energy performance certificates
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
15:44
Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in Talas region Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in T...
15:10
Fire breaks out in multi-story building in Bishkek
15:03
Heavy rains, mudslides forecast in Kyrgyzstan for June 14-15
14:51
SCNS uncovers scheme for obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship by foreigners
14:40
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May