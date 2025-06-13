Kyrgyz Pochtasy building in Talas returned to state

The building of Kyrgyz Pochtasy in Talas was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

As noted, the building with the adjacent territory of 0.14 hectares in the city center was returned as part of the work to detect illegally privatized real estate.

A pre-investigation check revealed that the building is a strategic object of Category «B» (important objects). In this regard, the land plot was returned to state ownership.

The building was transferred to the balance of the State Property Management Agency.