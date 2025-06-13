12:43
Fines introduced for fundraising in schools, refusal to admit children in KR

Amendments have been made to the Code of Offenses in Kyrgyzstan, which increase the liability for illegal actions in the education system. The law was signed by the President.

The document will come into force in six months.

New articles have been added to the Code — 1022, 1023, and 1024 — which concern violations of students’ rights, refusal to admit children to schools and kindergartens, and illegal collection of money.

If a school or kindergarten is caught restricting the rights of students or violating the procedure for providing education, this will first entail an official warning.

If the problem is not corrected within a month or the violation is repeated, a fine is imposed:

  • 5,500 soms for individuals and officials;
  • 17,000 soms for legal entities.

Unjustified refusal to admit a child — including those with disabilities — to a public kindergarten or school will be punishable by:

  • 10,000 soms for individuals and 15,000 soms for officials (in kindergartens);
  • 12,000 soms for individuals and 17,000 soms for officials (in schools).

Illegal collection of money in public and municipal schools and kindergartens, as well as psychological pressure on parents or students, will now incur significant penalties:

  • 15,000 soms for individuals, including teachers, parents, and staff involved in collections;
  • 20,000 soms if committed by organizations or funds;
  • 65,000 soms for legal entities (e.g., a foundation or educational institution).

A separate penalty of 20,000 soms is introduced for pressuring teachers to collect money at the direction of school management.

The outdated Article 741 has been removed, and the title of Chapter 15 in the Code has been changed — now it covers not only the sphere of morality and language, but also education.

The document aims to strengthen legal protection for children and parents and to curb extortion and discrimination in the education system.
link: https://24.kg/english/332575/
views: 141
