Net profit of Kyrgyz banks exceeded 8.8 billion soms since beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of the year, the net profit of Kyrgyz banks has exceeded 8.8 billion soms. Materials from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

During the specified period, the total assets of banks increased by 14 percent and amount to 930.1 billion soms. At year-end 2024, they were recorded at 815.7 billion soms.

The loan portfolio increased to 393.8 billion soms (by 15.6 percent).

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that the deposit base of clients increased by 16.1 percent and amounts to 687.9 billion soms.

At the same time, the level of dollarization of loans decreased to 19 percent (minus 1.1 percent since the beginning of the year). The share of foreign currency deposits decreased by 5.1 percent.

As the bank specifies, there are 21 commercial banks and 304 branches operating in the Kyrgyz Republic. Of these, five provide services based on Islamic principles of financing in national and/or foreign currency.