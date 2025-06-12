16:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Net profit of Kyrgyz banks exceeded 8.8 billion soms since beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of the year, the net profit of Kyrgyz banks has exceeded 8.8 billion soms. Materials from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

During the specified period, the total assets of banks increased by 14 percent and amount to 930.1 billion soms. At year-end 2024, they were recorded at 815.7 billion soms.

The loan portfolio increased to 393.8 billion soms (by 15.6 percent).

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that the deposit base of clients increased by 16.1 percent and amounts to 687.9 billion soms.

At the same time, the level of dollarization of loans decreased to 19 percent (minus 1.1 percent since the beginning of the year). The share of foreign currency deposits decreased by 5.1 percent.

As the bank specifies, there are 21 commercial banks and 304 branches operating in the Kyrgyz Republic. Of these, five provide services based on Islamic principles of financing in national and/or foreign currency.
link: https://24.kg/english/332474/
views: 122
Print
Related
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
National Bank signs memorandum on establishment of OTS Central Banks Council
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 555 billion soms
Ambassador Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Turkish Banking Association
Economy Ministry comments on ban on making payments without real deliveries
Kyrgyz banks make profit of almost 18 billion soms for seven months of 2024
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
12 June, Thursday
16:02
Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blogger’s revealing dress Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blo...
15:47
Passenger plane crashes after takeoff in India
15:38
Heating and hot water tariffs increased in Kyrgyzstan from June 1, 2025
15:29
Net profit of Kyrgyz banks exceeded 8.8 billion soms since beginning of 2025
15:21
SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido