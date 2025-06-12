Agrosnabtechservice property complex in Batken returned to state

Agrosnabtechservice property complex in the city of Batken has been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

The facility with a land plot of 2.26 hectares was previously transferred to private ownership in violation of the law. The investigation established that the property was illegally registered in favor of Bazar Bashi CJSC.

After checking the registered materials in the information log, the management of the CJSC acknowledged the illegality of its actions. By a protocol decision of the shareholders, the property complex together with the land was voluntarily transferred to the state. The facility is currently on the state balance sheet.