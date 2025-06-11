SCNS returns kindergarten, 0.5 hectare of land in Sokuluk district to state

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) returned a kindergarten building and an adjacent plot of land in Sokuluk district of Chui region to the state.

It is a standard two-story building with an area of ​​983 square meters, located in Malovodnoye village, Kun-Tuu aiyl okmotu. In 2002, the building was transferred to private ownership, and in 2004, a plot of more than 5,000 square meters was also assigned to a private individual.

The SCNS emphasized that the privatization of the social facility violated the norms of the presidential decree of February 16, 1995 and the government decree of October 9 of the same year. According to these documents, social infrastructure facilities, including preschool institutions, were not subject to privatization — even by enterprises with a state share.

After the investigation, the owner voluntarily returned the kindergarten to the state. The transfer took place on June 9.

The SCNS added that the facility was not functioning at the time of the return. The issue of its restoration and use for its intended purpose — to provide preschool education to children — is currently being considered.